Residential properties for sale in Amarynthos, Greece

houses
4
5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gymno, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€140,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€265,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gymno, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€170,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€320,000
