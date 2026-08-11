Cottages for sale in Aiginio, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aiginio
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Aiginio, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 3 storer…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$312,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 355 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 355 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$271,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go