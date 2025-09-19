Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Nafpaktia
6
Municipal Unit of Antirrio
3
Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos
3
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one store…
$3,28M
