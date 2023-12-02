Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Hanover
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Hanover, Germany

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€305,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Hanover, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir