Studios for Sale in Bavaria, Germany

4 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
€350,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
€430,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Haar, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
€570,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
€349,900
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Bavaria, Germany

