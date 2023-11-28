Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Lower Saxony, Germany

1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€305,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-groomed 1-room condominium is located in the suburbs of Hanover - Langenhagen, nea…
€160,000
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de

Properties features in Lower Saxony, Germany

