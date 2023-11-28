Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Munich
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Munich, Germany

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
€349,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de

Properties features in Munich, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir