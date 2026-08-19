Studios for Sale in Munich, Germany

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Studios in Munich, Germany

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6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room apartment in good condition in the central area of ​​Munich. Individual plumbing in t…
$501,524
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$664,811
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with balcony in Munich in close proximity to the English Garden. …
$377,714
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the first floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments.…
$377,822
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Munich, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the first floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments.…
$406,669
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Munich, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in close proximity to the English Garden.T…
$406,553
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