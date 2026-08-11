Studios for Sale in Berlin, Germany

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Studios in Berlin, Germany

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12 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-kept old building with an elevator in the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg area of ​​Berlin, …
$269,873
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room apartment in a 4-storey building with a light facade, elegant balconies and refined e…
$291,462
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The classic building of the turn of the century impresses with typical details of the old bu…
$435,717
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
$348,573
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
1-bedroom apartment in a 4-storey house with a bright facade, elegant balconies and exquisit…
$313,716
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1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
1-room apartment for sale near the Spree River embankment. This unique complex is located cl…
$329,245
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1 bedroom spacious apartment with high ceilings located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
$323,847
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
1-bedroom apartment for sale near the embankment of the Spree River. This unique complex is …
$354,383
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-bedroom apartment with a thoughtful layout is an ideal place to live in a big city. T…
$441,526
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Berlin, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin area - Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, bui…
$290,478
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-room apartment with a thoughtful layout is an ideal place to live in a big city. Th…
$410,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The classic building from the turn of the century impresses with typical details of an old b…
$404,809
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

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