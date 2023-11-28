Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Berlin
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Berlin, Germany

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout – is an ideal place to stay in a big ci…
€380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment with balcony in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment with balcony
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
The well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin - Friedrichshayn-Kreuzberg area, b…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment with parking, with balcony
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 11
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
€305,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
€375,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de

Properties features in Berlin, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir