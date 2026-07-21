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Houses with garden for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

;
Dusseldorf
7
Essen
4
Duisburg
4
Monchengladbach
3
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2 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Monchengladbach, Germany
6 bedroom house
Monchengladbach, Germany
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Price: 210.000 € for this price you get a house of 3 apartments of 3 rooms!! What could be b…
$244,404
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House in Essen, Germany
House
Essen, Germany
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building for sale in Essen A well-maintained, income-generating apartment building…
$765,531
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Property types in North Rhine-Westphalia

villas
cottages
duplexes

Properties features in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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