Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

;
Dusseldorf
7
Essen
4
Duisburg
4
Monchengladbach
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Essen, Germany
House
Essen, Germany
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building for sale in Essen A well-maintained, income-generating apartment building…
$765,531
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in North Rhine-Westphalia

villas
cottages
duplexes

Properties features in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go