Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Essen
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Essen, Germany

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Germany, Germany
4 room house
Germany, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$703,472
Leave a request
9 room house in Essen, Germany
9 room house
Essen, Germany
Rooms 9
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
$649,448
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Essen, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go