Villas for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Villa 4 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Villa 4 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
The property is located in Lower Saxony. Part of the Cloppenburg district. The population is…
$669,489
Villa 5 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Villa 5 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 195 m²
Year of construction - 2020 (start of construction) - Ready for occupancy - May 2022 Usabl…
$533,322
Villa 4 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Villa 4 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 221 m²
The house is perfectly located in the center of Krefeld. the house was built using the meth…
$442,544
Villa 5 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Villa 5 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 496 m²
Apartment building in Duisburg area of ​​the house is 496 m2 5 apartments   2 parking spa…
$487,933
Villa 5 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Villa 5 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Duisburg is the largest river port in Europe at the confluence of the Rhine and Ruhr rivers.…
$448,218
Villa 7 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 299 m²
The house has 7 rooms, 3 bathrooms, a sauna, a swimming pool and a garage. The house was bui…
$533,322
Villa 7 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Villa 7 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 475 m²
house area 435.5 m2 land area 469 m2 the house has modern gas heating 7 apartments and 1 …
$465,239
Villa 6 bedrooms in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Villa 6 bedrooms
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Area 213 m²
Krefeld is a city of regional subordination in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Territor…
$300,703
