Cottages for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Cottage 13 rooms in Pulheim, Germany
Cottage 13 rooms
Pulheim, Germany
Rooms 13
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,17M
Cottage in Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Cottage
Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,45M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Dortmund, Germany
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Dortmund, Germany
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,27M
Cottage 10 rooms in Wurselen, Germany
Cottage 10 rooms
Wurselen, Germany
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
$1,74M
