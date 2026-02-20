Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Germany

Frankfurt
7
Dusseldorf
7
North Rhine-Westphalia
42
Hesse
16
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Buches, Germany
7 bedroom house
Buches, Germany
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Real Estate & BAUTRÄGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYNEUBAUPROJECTS IN CENTRAL LAG…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Selters, Germany
5 bedroom house
Selters, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
ISB GLOBAL Immobilien & BAUTRGERPREMIUM INVESTMENT IN GERMANYMOREFAMILIES IN CENTRAL LAGEOBJ…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Germany

villas
castles
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Germany

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go