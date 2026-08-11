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Investment property in Berlin, Germany

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сommercial properties
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hotels
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apartment buildings
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4 properties total found
Investment 85 m² in Berlin, Germany
Investment 85 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rental. Equi…
$993,460
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 400 m² in Berlin, Germany
Investment 400 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises on the 1st floor of a residential building, leased for long-term ( fitne…
$4,61M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 85 m² in Berlin, Germany
Investment 85 m²
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rent.Equipment:• Parq…
$1,00M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Investment 400 m² in Berlin, Germany
Investment 400 m²
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial premises on the 1st floor of a residential building, leased for long-term (fitnes…
$4,65M
Leave a request
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