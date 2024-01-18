Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Bavaria
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Bavaria, Germany

сommercial property
57
hotels
6
shops
4
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
€1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment in Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
€1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir