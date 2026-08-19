Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Munich
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment property in Munich, Germany

;
сommercial properties
24
hotels
3
apartment buildings
4
Investment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investment 121 m² in Munich, Germany
Investment 121 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 90 m² in Munich, Germany
Investment 90 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 90 m² in Munich, Germany
Investment 90 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rent: 3 apartments (one-room apa…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Investment 121 m² in Munich, Germany
Investment 121 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a new building in Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 to…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go