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Apart-hotel Sioni Lake Resort and Spa
Apart-hotel Sioni Lake Resort and Spa
Apart-hotel Sioni Lake Resort and Spa
Apart-hotel Sioni Lake Resort and Spa
Apart-hotel Sioni Lake Resort and Spa
Show all Apart-hotel Sioni Lake Resort and Spa
Apart-hotel Sioni Lake Resort and Spa
, Georgia
from
$173,433
VAT
The year of construction 2028
Luxury Living at Sioni Lake Resort & Spa The first block of Archi’s new elite complex, Sioni Lake Resort & Spa, is a five-story apart-hotel featuring 75 luxury, art, and modern studio apartments. Designed by the Spanish firm Chapman Taylor Madrid Studio, the building combines style, comfort…
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PB Property
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