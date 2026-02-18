Apart hotel Sioni Lake Resort and Spa

Luxury Living at Sioni Lake Resort & Spa

The first block of Archi’s new elite complex, Sioni Lake Resort & Spa, is a five-story apart-hotel featuring 75 luxury, art, and modern studio apartments. Designed by the Spanish firm Chapman Taylor Madrid Studio, the building combines style, comfort, and energy-efficient construction with YTONG blocks, decorative plaster, and glass railings.

Fully Furnished and Ready to Enjoy

All apartments come fully renovated, furnished, and equipped with modern appliances. Residents and guests can enjoy the exceptional infrastructure of the resort without leaving the complex.

Unmatched Four-Season Amenities

Experience open and indoor pools totaling 2,500 m², an aqua park, winter hot pool, spa and wellness center, fitness hall (3,000 m²), banquet hall for 550 guests, conference rooms, 5 restaurants, bars, lounges, open-air cinema, amphitheater, children’s entertainment area, winter garden, helipad, and a 3 km lakeside boulevard with walking and cycling paths. Sports facilities include tennis, basketball, football courts, padel courts, a fishing zone, and a zipline.

Breathtaking Natural Surroundings

Located 50 km from Tbilisi at 1,100 meters above sea level, near Tbilisi National Park in Sioni village, the resort offers a four-season climate with lake, mountains, and forest views – perfect for those who value nature, tranquility, and proximity to the city.