Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Samtskhe-Javakheti, Georgia

1 bedroom apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$49,997
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$34,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent sale of the studio in Bakuriani. right at the pacifier. New complex. Heating is ce…
$33,000
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
A studio-type, 33 sq m renovated apartment is for sale in Bakuriani, in "Passenger" Building…
$35,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room, residential apartment in black frame condition in Borjomi. Apartment N24 …
$45,000
3 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
3 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the building "Mziuri Valley" in Bakuriani, 61 sq.m. The space include…
$53,900
