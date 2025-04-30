Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Tbilisi, Georgia

Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/22
0099557100075 for rent SABURTALO KARTOZIA STR.10 M2 90 m² 2 bedrooms 9/22 floor 1200 $ 65956
$1,200
per month
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Floor 9/12
Apartment For Rent Saburtalo SHARTAVA 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 65 m …
$600
per month
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/15
00995557100075 for rent saburtalo shartava str 3 60 m² 2 bedrooms 3/15 floor 800 $  98736
$800
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/7
3-roomed 75 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Janashia str, in new building, on the 7th floo…
$800
per month
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartment For Rent Saburtalo VASILISKO STR 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 53 m…
$500
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/8
apartment for rent in tbilisi vazha pshavela m2.
$850
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/12
106901 1 bedroom rent in Tbilisi Ortachala/ Vila Residence/Krtsanisi Contact us for more in…
$650
per month
Apartment for rent in Didi Dighomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/5
00995557100075 for rent DIDI DIGHOMI ASMATI STR. 14 75 m² 2 bedrooms 5/5 floor 600 $ 65102
$600
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 11/32
2-roomed 60 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Aleksidze str, in new premium class co…
$850
per month
Flat for rent in Vake, Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Vake, Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/7
2-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Shatberashvili str, on the 3rd floor, new r…
$700
per month
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/13
3-roomed 80 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Apakidze str, in new building, on the …
$700
per month
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment For Rent Didi dighomi ASMATI STR 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 45 m…
$450
per month
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 18/22
00995557100075 for rent SABURTALO ARCHI MINDELI 87.5 m²  2 bedrooms 18/22 floor 1100 $  67010
$1,100
per month
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 60
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 15/23
00995557100075 for rent SABURTALO KOSTAVA 80/82 Saakadze Tower 60 m² 1 bedroom 15/23 fl…
$800
per month
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 10/7
2-roomed 60 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Kostava str, in new building, on the 7th floor…
$800
per month
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/6
apartment for rent in tbilisi saburtalo your house in jikia complex.
$1,000
per month
2 Bedrooms Apartment for Rent Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Bedrooms Apartment for Rent Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 10/18
Apartment For Rent Saburtalo AXIS BAKHTRIONI 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Totaly area 15…
$1,550
per month
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 11
SHAVISHVILI STR 11th floor 1 bedroom 65 Sqm Fully furnished Stunning views …
$800
per month
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10/11
00995557100075 for rent saburtalo mindeli str 3 Mindeli plaza 95 m² 2 bedrooms 10/12 fl…
$1,100
per month
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 9/10
2-roomed 89 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Janashia str, near Round Garden, in new buildi…
$900
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 8/6
2-roomed 65 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Nucubidze str, in new building of M2, …
$700
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/9
109920 1 bedroom rent  in tbilisi burdzgla street Contact us for more information, our agent…
$600
per month
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/17
2-roomed 70 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new buiding, on the th…
$800
per month
2 bedrooms Apartment for Rent Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedrooms Apartment for Rent Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 10/23
Apartment For rent Saburtalo Green Hill 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 133 m …
$1,700
per month
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment of 65 sq.m for rent on Vera, on Barnov Street, in a newly built building, o…
$900
per month
Apartment for rent in Mtatsminda in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Mtatsminda
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
00995557100075 for rent Mtatsminda lermontovi str. 3 120 m² 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2/3…
$2,200
per month
Apartment for rent in Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/9
00995557100075 for rent vake kipshidze str 9 90 m² 2 bedrooms 9/9 floor 1200 $  84590
$1,200
per month
Apartment for rent in Didi Dighomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/8
00995557100075 for rent didi dighomi khataeti str. 44 45 m² 1 bedroom 1/8 floor 400 $  81725
$400
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/24
107535      2 bedroom rent in Tbilisi Berbuki street  Contact us for more information, our …
$1,300
per month
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 7/10
2-roomed 53 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Iosebidze str, on the 7th floor, new r…
$650
per month
