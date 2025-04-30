Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Batumi, Georgia

48 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 24/55
Studio in Orby City Block A on the 24th floor. The apartment offers views of the sea and mou…
$450
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/5
A studio is rented in a quiet place with a view of the mountains. The apartment is located i…
$320
per month
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/13
Studio apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 8th floor, 200 mete…
$300
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/13
2-bedroom apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6–12 months, on the 7th floor, 20 me…
$800
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 10/13
2-bedroom apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 10th floor, 200 …
$700
per month
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 24 m²
Floor 4
The studio 24 m2 on the street Tbel Abuseridze 51 Floor 4 Gas boiler for warm water, the k…
$250
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 20/21
The apartment is located in a residential complex. Convenient location. In walking distance …
$500
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/22
Bright apartment in a new complex with a very beautiful entrance area. Located just 150 mete…
$500
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/8
Lent is leased until June a cozy three -room apartment in a new house with a new repair 50 m…
$400
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 34/41
2-bedroom apartment for rent with direct sea views on the 34th floor, 50 meters from the sea…
$2,500
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 14/20
2-bedroom apartment for rent 200 meters from the sea, with a lease agreement for 6-12 months…
$1,050
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment is rented with high-quality repairs with a separate bedroom. Near the park on May …
$1,000
per month
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/13
Studio for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 7th floor 20 meters from the …
$400
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/10
We rent a three-bedroom apartment in the city center. Nearby is the sea, the park on May 6, …
$800
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 5/16
A spacious apartment 2+1 on New Boulevard is rented out. The house is located next to the pa…
$650
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
The second floor of a two-story house with four bedrooms is for rent. All the bedrooms are …
$1,500
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 19/32
1+1 apartment in the elite complex Horizon 2. Side view of the sea. Balcony around the perim…
$480
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 26/32
1+1 apartment in the elite complex Horizon 2. Side view of the sea. Balcony around the perim…
$500
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/13
1-bedroom apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 7th floor 20 met…
$600
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/5
Studio for rent near the railway station. Quiet, cozy area with a good view from the window.…
$320
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 16/21
3+1 apartment for rent in Batumi Residence. Quality repairs. Three bright bedrooms (two with…
$1,100
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 13/24
A large apartment 1 + 1 is rented, the first change. With a dishwasher and an oven, new bedd…
$580
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartment for rent with 3 bedrooms in the heart of old Batumi, on Europe Square. The apar…
$2,500
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 24/45
Bright spacious apartment with two bedrooms. Panoramic windows with a magnificent view of th…
$2,000
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/23
Apartment with a separate bedroom is for rent. Central heating. The apartment has everything…
$600
per month
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 12/13
Studio apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 12th floor, 200 met…
$350
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/26
Modern spacious apartment. 2 bright bedrooms. All windows are panoramic. In the house there …
$850
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 11/20
A rental apartment in an elite residential complex Komunna Tower on New Boulevard is rented …
$600
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/20
1-bedroom apartment for rent 200 meters from the sea, with a lease agreement for 1 year. Ini…
$700
per month
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/13
Studio apartment for rent with a lease agreement for 6-12 months, on the 4th floor, 200 mete…
$300
per month
