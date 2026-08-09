Apartments for sale in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

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Apartments in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

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Ureki
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13 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$175,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$332,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$98,300
VAT
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/12
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coas…
$141,192
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Shekvetili, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Magnetic Sand Beach. Investment object of class premiums for rentShekvetili location, Guria5…
$109,505
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2 bedroom apartment in Ureki, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
3-roomed 70 sq.m. apartment for sale in Ureki, on Takaishvili str, high I floor, old renovat…
$38,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Shekvetili, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/5
View apartments in a 5* complex with a 10-year installment plan! Magnetic sands We bring …
$76,250
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ureki, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments for sale in a hotel-type residential complex in Ureki. This region of Georgia is …
$34,210
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Apartment in Shekvetili, Georgia
Apartment
Shekvetili, Georgia
Shekvetili Forest is a large-scale premium apartment complex located on the first line of th…
$70,000
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
1 room studio apartment in Ureki, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Ureki, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/2
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Village Ozurgeti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Village Ozurgeti, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
A three-room 65 sq.m. apartment with 2 bedrooms is for sale in Ureki. The apartment has elec…
$26,400
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Apartment in Shekvetili, Georgia
Apartment
Shekvetili, Georgia
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments in Shekvetili, Georgia
Multilevel apartments
Shekvetili, Georgia
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/9
The Shekvetili Forest~Beach Project is a new development in the Black Sea region designed fo…
$107,000
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Property types in Ozurgeti Municipality

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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