  Georgia
  Batumi
  Apart hotel Hilton Resort

Apart hotel Hilton Resort

Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,130
;
17
ID: 33172
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/01/2026

Location

  Country
    Georgia
  State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

The first Hilton family resort in Batumi

A unique investment project, 50/50 promotional installment terms - 50% down payment, 50% upon receipt of keys.

Location:

It is located in an area of low-rise buildings, which guarantees the absence of high-rise buildings around
An ecologically clean area with a developed infrastructure
It perfectly combines nature and urban amenities
Main features:
Total area of the resort: 10,000 sq.m
. Number of blocks: 3, only 8 floors high
Total number of rooms: 320

Benefits for residents and guests:

The limited number of rooms allows you to avoid overcrowding and maintain privacy.
The constant occupancy rate of the hotel ensures a stable flow of services and convenience for all guests, as well as a loyalty program for the brand's customers.
The opportunity to use the entire infrastructure, closed territory

Infrastructure facilities:
The indoor swimming pool is a year-round pleasure for adults and children.
Steam room and sauna - relaxation and recuperation
Fitness Center - keep fit and healthy
Cinema Hall - spend the evening watching your favorite movies
Coworking and library - work efficiently and inspiringly
Conference room - organize a business meeting or event

Additional services:
Grocery store, pharmacy and wine cellar for daily needs.
The expected increase is up to $4,000 per m2. The calculation is based on the current hotel chain, where the current cost per square meter is $6,500.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially operating in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our customers.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the acquired property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Margarita, today for details on the project.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 33.4
Price per m², USD 1,950
Apartment price, USD 65,132
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 68.7
Price per m², USD 1,950
Apartment price, USD 133,968

Batumi, Georgia
