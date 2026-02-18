Apart hotel Renaissance by Alliance

Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project in the region, located in the climatic-balneological resort of Adjara, Kobuleti, on the first coastline, 30 meters from the sea.

The complex combines A, B, and C towers with a common podium and the independent, 14-story sports-wellness centre of an international brand with its unique space for 25 types of therapeutic procedures. With this, Renaissance by Alliance combines 3 main functional directions, such as sports, wellness, and investment.

Project’;s investment value $220 000 000



The unique part of the multifunctional project Renaissance by Alliance is a 14-storey sports and wellness centre of an international brand, where residents or a guest will have a chance to create a healthy, modern lifestyle.

With the synthesis of Kobuleti's unique altitude, climatic-balneological purpose, diverse natural landscapes and Renaissance by Alliance's sports and wellness infrastructure, we create the avant-garde, innovative wellness concept for the region.