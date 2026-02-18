  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti
  4. Apart hotel Renaissance by Alliance

Apart hotel Renaissance by Alliance

Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$66,623
05/12/2024
$66,623
28/11/2024
$73,216
22/11/2024
$54,315
25/10/2024
$69,445
24/10/2024
$1,650
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 22395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • Region
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Town
    Kobuleti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    28

About the complex

Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project in the region, located in the climatic-balneological resort of Adjara, Kobuleti, on the first coastline, 30 meters from the sea. 

The complex combines A, B, and C towers with a common podium and the independent, 14-story  sports-wellness centre of an international brand with its unique space for 25 types of therapeutic procedures. With this, Renaissance by Alliance combines 3 main functional directions, such as sports, wellness, and investment.

Project’;s investment value $220 000 000

The unique part of the multifunctional project Renaissance by Alliance is a 14-storey sports and wellness centre of an international brand, where residents or a guest will have a chance to create a healthy, modern lifestyle.

With the synthesis of Kobuleti's unique altitude, climatic-balneological purpose, diverse natural landscapes and Renaissance by Alliance's sports and wellness infrastructure, we create the avant-garde, innovative wellness concept for the region.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 33.9 – 64.8
Price per m², USD 1,780 – 2,440
Apartment price, USD 78,648 – 121,083
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 74.5 – 106.1
Price per m², USD 1,770 – 3,400
Apartment price, USD 186,912 – 254,320
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 33.4 – 35.7
Price per m², USD 2,500
Apartment price, USD 83,375 – 89,125

Location on the map

Kobuleti, Georgia
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$660,000
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Batumi, Georgia
from
$37,400
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,100
Apartment building Archi Guramishvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,100
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
You are viewing
Apart hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$66,623
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
"Metropol Bagebi" residential complex is scheduled for completion in December 2024. Our apartments are offered in a premium white frame condition, featuring: Black aluminum doors and windows Iron doors with intercom at the apartment entrance Stretched flooring Main vertical stands …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$52,000
Number of floors 18
Area 48 m²
1 real estate property 1
Construction company KASKO With many years of experience in the field of construction, he presents a new project that was created according to innovative standards in accordance with the new regulations on construction quality on the Georgian market - the multifunctional complex BI RESIDENCE…
Developer
KASKO GROUP
Leave a request
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$285,000
Number of floors 3
Lisi Perspective is a new residential complex located on the outskirts of Tbilisi. The project offers a wide range of new villas with a fantastic view of Tbilisi. All villas in Lisi Perspective include terraces, so you can enjoy the fantastic views from your home day and night.   The p…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Georgia Residence Permit by Real Estate in 2026: Requirements, Process and Changes
18.02.2026
Georgia Residence Permit by Real Estate in 2026: Requirements, Process and Changes
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Show all publications