Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment For Sale Lisi YOUR HOUSE IN LISI 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 42 m…
$90,000
1 bedroom apartment in Gudauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished, Completed Ski Apartments in the Incredible Gudauri Ski Resort in Georgia fr…
$47,691
1 bedroom apartment in Lisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment For Sale Lisi GREEN LISI 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 41 m 4/6 floor
$80,000
2 bedroom apartment in Lisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/9
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Archi Nutsubidze complex in Tbilisi. The apartment is loc…
$85,000
1 bedroom apartment in Lisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Lisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 10/12
Apartment For Sale Lisi LISI BALAVARI 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 47.5 m …
$75,000
Properties features in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

