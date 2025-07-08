Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Lower Kartli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lower Kartli, Georgia

Rustavi
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in 9, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
9, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 29/34
Luxury 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 61.7 sq.m. The apartment is located …
$141,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/27
For sale luxury 3-room apartment with designer repair area of 137.44 sq.m. The apartment is …
$199,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in 21, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
21, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 28/42
For sale cozy 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 86.3 sq.m. The apartment is loca…
$242,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 21, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
21, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 29/42
For sale a cozy studio with designer repair area of 49.9 sq.m. The studio is located in an e…
$124,042
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 27
For sale a beautiful studio with design repair area of 41.26 sq.m. The studio is located in …
$85,325
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 9, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
9, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 29/34
For sale luxury studio with design repair area of 42.4 sq.m. The studio is in an excellent a…
$88,608
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 21, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
21, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 29/42
For sale a beautiful studio with design repair area of 61.9 sq.m. The studio is located in a…
$148,133
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 9, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
9, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 27/34
Spacious studio with design repair area of 31.5 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is in an excel…
$135,160
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/27
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 74.55 sq.m. The apartment is…
$137,554
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in 9, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
9, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 28/34
For sale a beautiful 1-room apartment with designer repair area of 72.9 sq.m. The apartment …
$166,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in 16, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
16, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/27
For sale beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 58.84 sq.m. The apartmen…
$118,553
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in 21, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
21, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 28/42
Luxury 2-bedroom apartment for sale with designer repair area of 76.6 sq.m. The apartment is…
$186,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Lower Kartli

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Lower Kartli, Georgia

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go