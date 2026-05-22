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New buildings for sale in Lanchkhuti Municipality

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Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
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Villa ECO Hotels
Grigoleti, Georgia
from
$310,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Villas for sale in Grigoleti in the complex ECO Hotels. The project of the Armoniya resort is distinguished by a unique design of villas and luxurious rooms on the Black Sea coast.Each of the 34 villas has its own cadastral code, as all villas are secluded and private.The initial payment is …
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GulfStream
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