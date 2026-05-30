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Seaview houses in kveda sameba, Georgia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Peria, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Peria, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi! F…
$650,000
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Properties features in kveda sameba, Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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