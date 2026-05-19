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Houses for sale in kveda sameba, Georgia

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1 property total found
House in Peria, Georgia
House
Peria, Georgia
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house with panoramic views in the Feria areaLocation: Feria district (a su…
$650,000
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