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Villas for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in the cottage village Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and the…
$249,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the cottage village of Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and …
$180,000
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