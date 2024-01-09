Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Land
  4. Kobuleti

Lands for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kobuleti, Georgia
Plot of land
Kobuleti, Georgia
In the resort town of Kobuleti, a flat plot of land with a total area of 817 square meters i…
€74,621
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir