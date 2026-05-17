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Cottages for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

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1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house 150 sq.m and a separate house 100 sq.m in the yard.The total area of building…
$183,000
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