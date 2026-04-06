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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
? Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices ? Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
$190,000
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Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Garage
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Luxury
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