Cottages for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Khala, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Khala, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a compact and very rationally designed new residential building in the final sta…
$185,000
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Buknari, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Buknari, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house 150 sq.m and a separate house 100 sq.m in the yard.The total area of building…
$183,000
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
An unfinished three-storey house is for sale. The land area is 663 m2. The status of the lan…
$300,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Chaisubani, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Chaisubani, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
A compact, very rationally designed new residential building with partial renovation is for …
$215,000
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
? Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices ? Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
$190,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go