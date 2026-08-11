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Villas for sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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2 properties total found
Villa in Ortabatumi, Georgia
Villa
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistri…
$199,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makhinjauri, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses for sale in the luxury residential complex Villa Makhinjauri. The complex is loca…
$311,250
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Properties features in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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