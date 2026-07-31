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Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Show all Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Samtredo, Georgia
from
$141,900
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
Beautiful apartments with decoration and without in the suburbs of Tbilisi on high floors 11-12 with mountain views.Heating, gas.The developer offers a Euroremeont, it is possible to buy without repair.The apartment is fully equipped with appliances and furniture, materials from European man…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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