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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kakheti, Georgia

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1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
Schuchmann Wines Château Villas & SPA is a wine resort with 120 ha vineyards, winery, hotel,…
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
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Properties features in Kakheti, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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