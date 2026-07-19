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Seaview houses in Guria, Georgia

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Grigoleti, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Grigoleti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
📍 Prime Beachfront • Private Access to a Sandy Beach • Eligibility to Apply for a Georgian R…
$550,000
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