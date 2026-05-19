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Cottages for sale in Buknari, Georgia

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2 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Buknari, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Buknari, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
Русский
Cottage in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
Русский
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