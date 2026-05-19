Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Buknari
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Buknari, Georgia

;
4 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Exact Address: Newly built House in Tsikhisdziri.On sale a newly built house in Tsikhisdziri…
$175,000
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Buknari, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Buknari, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/12
Apartment for sale in the complex "Bamboo Beach Tsikhisdziri" - a modern 12-storey hotel bui…
$123,000
Leave a request
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
Cottage in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go