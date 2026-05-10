Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Mansions for sale in Batumi, Georgia

;
Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Exclusive Proposal | Premium Class ResidenceFor sale is an elite 3-storey mansion with an …
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Batumi, Georgia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go