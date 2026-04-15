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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
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Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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