Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
33
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
? Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices ? Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
$190,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go