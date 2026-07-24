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Сommercial property in Adigeni, Georgia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 3 314 m² in Adigeni, Georgia
Commercial property 3 314 m²
Adigeni, Georgia
Area 3 314 m²
📍 Investment plot of land 3,314 sq.m. with buildings - AdigeniNon-agricultural land plot wit…
$250,000
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Agency
SAMO GROUP
Languages
English, Русский
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