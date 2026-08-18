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Apartments for sale in Gex, France

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21 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$597,803
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4 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
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$611,746
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2 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
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$414,802
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$468,250
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3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
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$404,345
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2 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
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$356,126
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
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$490,907
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4 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$661,127
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3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$515,308
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4 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$653,575
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2 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$313,716
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3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$504,269
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5 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
5 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$759,309
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3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$497,298
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3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$449,660
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4 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$654,737
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2 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$345,669
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3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$532,155
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2 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$391,564
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3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$512,403
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3 bedroom apartment in Ornex, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ornex, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
Discover this completely new privileged place to live, located in Ornex, a few kilometers fr…
$485,679
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