  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Francheville
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Francheville, France

14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$449,625
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$409,785
4 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
4 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$539,550
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$343,764
2 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$317,583
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$377,913
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$399,540
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$376,774
4 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
4 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$528,167
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$374,498
2 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
2 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$325,551
4 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
4 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$505,401
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$365,391
3 bedroom apartment in Francheville, France
3 bedroom apartment
Francheville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
In the heart of Francheville, just a 10-minute walk from the city center, enjoy a cozy livin…
$398,402
