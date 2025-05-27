Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France

15 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Studio
$90,491
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$97,671
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$104,851
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$97,671
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
Located a few steps from the metro station (line D), this living space is very popular due t…
$108,612
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$98,013
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$103,142
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
Located a few steps from the metro station (line D), this living space is very popular due t…
$99,039
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$91,631
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
The student living space is ideally located in one of the largest business and learning area…
$84,679
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 6
Located near the campus, the living space welcomes students in a pleasant and friendly envir…
$91,631
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Located near the campus, the living space welcomes students in a pleasant and friendly envir…
$97,216
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 6
Located near the campus, the living space welcomes students in a pleasant and friendly envir…
$93,455
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$65,874
Studio apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$234,776
