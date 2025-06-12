Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Belleville en Beaujolais, France

2 BHK
11
3 BHK
15
4 BHK
17
45 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$166,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
5 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 102 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$393,659
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$221,019
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$245,681
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$251,372
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$234,298
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
5 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 96 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$404,093
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$286,470
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$230,504
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$289,316
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$170,744
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$255,167
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$189,716
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$298,801
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$308,287
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$310,184
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$314,928
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$253,270
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$295,956
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$192,561
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$225,761
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$182,127
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$239,041
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$302,595
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$230,504
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$308,287
Leave a request
