Apartments for sale in Aix les Bains, France

31 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$290,379
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$337,736
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$295,692
1 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$246,372
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$320,064
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$407,847
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$340,508
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$354,600
4 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$439,611
4 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$460,518
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$353,214
4 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$492,050
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$364,995
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$318,909
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$355,408
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$341,201
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$362,339
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$327,110
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$369,269
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$353,098
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$418,358
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$404,382
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$334,155
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$298,118
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$345,244
1 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$253,418
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$323,644
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$358,065
3 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$372,849
2 bedroom apartment in Aix les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aix les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
A selection of new homes in Aix-les-Bains!
$305,048
